What I Learned By Reconfiguring Maternity Leave My Second Time Around

Two weeks before my second baby arrived, my company’s CEO, Marco, asked me how I was feeling. I answered him truthfully: I was petrified. Not about the baby–I already had one of those and was confident that part would be easy. (I was so wrong, but that’s another story.)

What I was scared of was being away from work, and the possibility of coming back to find that my team didn’t need me as much as I thought they did. Marco reassured me that wouldn’t happen, but the fear was real.

So I took a different approach to maternity leave than I had the first time I became a parent. Here’s how, and what the experience taught me.

Instead of taking off fully for a set amount of time and then returning to the office at full capacity, I took two months off at the beginning, then parceled out the remaining two months allotted to me over the rest of the year. I was fortunate to be able to strike this arrangement–many working parents aren’t so lucky–but it ended up working surprisingly well for me, not just as a parent but as a professional.

Since I had a toddler at home with an established routine, it was actually somewhat disruptive for me to be at home the whole time.

Since I had a toddler at home with an established routine, it was actually somewhat disruptive for me to be at home the whole time. I was also in a different role at a different company than I had been when I had my first child, and I felt more anxious that I was missing out on a lot at work I cared about.

Spacing out the remainder of my maternity leave allowed me to strike a balance between what my family wanted and needed, and what was possible for my team back in the office. It also allowed me to ease back in at a pace that felt right for me. And best of all, it taught me some new habits that continue to help me step away from my work when I need to.

I now have a chubby, sweet baby who snuggles constantly. And I also have a team performing at the top of their game. My being out on leave was a challenge for everyone, but there have been some incredible, durable benefits that I didn’t see coming–and that have made all of us better.