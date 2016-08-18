These Vegan Dairy Products Are Made From Milk–There Just Aren’t Any Cows Involved

The milk aisle at the supermarket is a dizzying array of choices, with soy, almond, hemp, and other plant alternatives more popular than ever. But many customers buy these substitute products–whether for health, allergy, or environmental reasons–only to turn around and head straight back for the traditional cheese and yogurt shelves.

With the exception of die-hard vegans who manage to tolerate the offensive textures and tastes of fake cheese, the joys of pizza, nachos, and lasagna are hard to resist, even for people who are lactose intolerant (hence Lactaid). The alternatives are just nowhere near the same.

One startup, first called Muufri and now called Perfect Day, is developing an “animal-free dairy milk”–real milk, just not from a cow–in hopes of stepping into this gap.

“We’re trying to make a Goldilocks product that is better than anything out there: something that has the best of dairy products but also the best of the alternatives,” says cofounder and CTO Perumal Gandhi.

Its milk is brewed from a yeast they call Buttercup, not taken from an animal of that name. Importantly, the founders say, it can be turned into cheese and yogurt in exactly the same way as regular milk and tastes the same.

The other cofounder, CEO Ryan Pandya, was a biomedical researcher who was new to a plant-based diet when he had the idea to work on this project. He drove 20 minutes out of his way to pick up a vegan bagel on his lunch break: “That cream cheese was so bad it like literally inspired this entire company,” he says.

“We’re not going to call it milk. Because it’s way more than that. We would be selling ourselves short if we just called it milk.”

To make animal-free milk, the company feeds sugars to a common dairy yeast that is optimized to produce real milk proteins, including casein, the main protein in cheese. It’s very similar to processes already used commercially in the manufacture of medicines, vaccines, and some food products like rennet. Next, they add in other plant-based fats, vitamins, minerals, and sugars. The final product is supposed to be functionally and nutritionally similar to milk, but it is lactose-, antibiotic-, and growth hormone-free.