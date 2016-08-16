Huawei’s Honor 8: A Flagship-Class Smartphone Without The Flagship Price

In recent quarters, Huawei has been the top-selling manufacturer of smartphones in its home market, China. Part of its recipe for success has been a brand-within-the-brand called Honor, which– like Xiaomi before it –focuses on selling cool Android phones at reasonable prices to young people over the Internet. The brand sold $6 billion worth of phones in 2015, its second year of existence.

Here in the U.S., Huawei has had a low profile compared to other global phone makers, and the most notable thing about Honor may be that it made one of the best-selling products offered by Amazon last month during Prime Day. But now Huawei aims to make a bigger splash in this country with the Honor 8, the first Honor flagship model to ship here. (The Western-sounding, easy-to-pronounce Honor brand dominates, though the phone does say “Powered by Huawei” in teensy type on its back.)

In the phone business, “flagship” is usually a term you apply to a model crafted from luxe materials and containing top-of-the-line components, and historically, such handsets haven’t come cheap. (The $650 iPhone 6s and $670 Samsung Galaxy S7 are classic flagships.) The Honor 8, which costs $400 for a 32GB model and $450 for one with 64GB, is part of a newer class of phone with flagship aspirations and reasonably economical prices. It’s being sold in an unlocked version for use with AT&T and T-Mobile and will be available in early September; people who preorder from Honor’s site, Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, or NewEgg will get a $50 gift card or rebate offer.

I’ve spent a little time with a pre-release unit of the Honor 8 provided by the company–not sufficient for a formal review, but enough to be favorably impressed. At first blush, it feels like a very credible competitor to the Galaxy S7 at a much lower list price.

Like most current smartphones, the Honor 8 looks a lot like an iPhone from the front; you might mistake it for one if it weren’t for the “Honor” logo where Apple puts the home button. The metal trim around the edge is also Apple-esque. But instead of the iPhone’s aluminum back, the phone has one made of shiny glass, manufactured using a process involving 15 layers that makes each unit slightly different and leaves the surface reflecting light in interesting ways as you swivel the phone in your hand. (In China, Honor says, fans take pictures of their phone backs and share them.) It’s a striking effect that should makes this phone stand out from the crowd, especially in blue, a color that will be exclusive to Best Buy.

The phone has a 5.2″ screen, making it a midsize model by current standards: bigger than an iPhone 6s, smaller than an iPhone 6s Plus. It’s a sensible compromise that makes for a reasonably roomy screen on a phone that’s still one-hand friendly.

I would say that the Honor 8’s camera is its standout feature, except for the fact that it’s notable for not standing out. Unlike the iPhone 6s and Galaxy 7 cameras, it’s flush with the phone’s backside rather than popping out slightly. And to be precise, it isn’t one 12-megapixel camera but two. One of them is designed to capture vivid colors, the other takes a crip monochrome shot, and the two images get blended together into one photo. The camera also uses three types of focus–laser, contrast, and depth–depending on the shooting situation.