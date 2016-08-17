Is Open-Sourced Design Any Good? Mozilla Is Finding Out

Mozilla, the company behind the third-most popular web browser Firefox, is a nonprofit organization with a mission of promoting freedom, transparency, and collaboration on the Internet. So when Mozilla decided two months ago to design a new identity for itself , it did so in a very Mozillan way: it opened the design process up to its 30,000-developer strong community, asking for feedback on every step of the process.

Now, in collaboration with outside agency Johnson Banks, which is overseeing the design process in response to feedback from the community, the earliest designs are in. This week, Mozilla has published draft versions of several new possible identities, each one based off of a different theme, ranging from the Godzilla-inspired origins of Mozilla’s name, the tribal nature of the company’s supporters, the open ideal of Mozilla software, and more. And some of them aren’t half bad.

The Eye

Perhaps the logo most clearly tied into Mozilla’s heritage–Mozilla’s earliest logo was a Tyrannosaurus head–The Eye puts the dilating pupil of a thunder lizard right in the middle of the company’s name. According to Mozilla’s creative director Tim Murray, Mozilla envisions The Eye as working well in animated form, and being symbolic not of surveillance, but the idea that Mozilla has its eye open for the best interests of its users.

Tribal

An attempt to evoke the tribal-like qualities of Mozilla’s developer community, the Tribal identity uses colorful, textile-like patterns to not only spell out the company’s name, but also evoke the feeling of a circuit board diagram.

Open Button

An identity based upon the open button of an elevator door, the meaning of this logo isn’t obscure. It’s a direct callout to Mozilla’s mission to help create a freer, more open Internet. Murray says one of the reasons he likes this identity is because it uses a symbol that everyone is familiar with–but which, surprisingly, hasn’t been used in any corporate branding so far.

Protocol

The safe, geeky logo, Murray says the point of this identity is “to show that Mozilla is indivisible from the Internet” by associating it with the http:// protocol field that precedes every web address–albeit, admits Murray, at the possible expense of getting across Mozilla’s warmth as a nonprofit.

Wireframe World

This identity, which reduces the Mozilla logo to a wireframe M, looks like a sticker Mr. Robot might slap on the back of his laptop, or a sign at MIT Media Lab. Murray says that it’s supposed to represent the interconnectedness of Mozilla, and the world wide web as a whole.