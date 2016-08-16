Classic Album + Star Wars Is A Match Made In “High Fidelity” Heaven

The nerdy passion of Star Wars enthusiasts is second perhaps only to that of die-hard, High Fidelity-style music obsessives. If you’re in the center of that particular Venn diagram, though, then the work of Photoshop artist Steven Lear–who reimagined nearly two dozen classic (and less classic) album covers with a Star Wars bent–is probably gonna hit your sweet spot.

In the collection of Star Wars album covers he shared to Imgur, Lear runs the gamut of pop music history, from Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon (which Lear says he’d have called Dark Side Of That’s No Moon if it had text on the cover) to Lana Del Rey’s Born To Die, replacing the principal figures on the originals with the heroes and villains of George Lucas’s saga. Some of the choices are obvious–who else would you swap out for Mick Fleetwood and Stevie Nicks on Rumours besides Han Solo and Princess Leia?–while others, like putting a helmet-less Darth Vader in place of Michael Jackson on the singer’s posthumous 2014 release Xscape suggest the sort of nerdy attention to detail that’s specifically intended to thrill true fans of both MJ and crusty-old-man Anakin Skywalker. Inspiration hasn’t been in short supply for Lear throughout the project, though. “Up until recently, I managed a record store in the U.K. and had lots of inspiration to work from,” he says. “Now I spend too much time looking through Instagram feeds of people’s vinyl record uploads to get inspired.” He says he tries to keep them recognizable, and only rarely starts with a character concept rather than a pun or a visual cue. Which makes sense: Replacing the witchy woman on the cover of Black Sabbath with Darth Vader in his prime is another no-brainer, while finding the link between a vulnerable Princess Leia and the weeping Björk on the cover of her Debut has a higher degree of difficulty.

The whole collection features 21 different albums with Star Wars characters ranging from the headliners to fan-favorites like Lando Calrissian and BB-8 dropped into the artwork. And they’re not the only ones we may end up seeing–“There are loads I have started and not finished–my hard drive is an elephant’s graveyard of abandoned album covers,” Lear says. “Joy Division’s Unknown Pleasures and Green Day’s American Idiot are ones I’ve attempted, but have yet to come up with something I’m completely satisfied with.”

In any case, there’s something extremely satisfying with seeing the Hindenburg photo on the cover of Led Zeppelin swapped out for a crashing Star Destroyer, and Lear’s series captures that particular feeling you didn’t even know you wanted perfectly.