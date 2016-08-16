Forget Athletes, Which Advertisers Are Winning The Olympics So Far?

It looks like that Olympic strategy Dick’s Sporting Goods CMO Lauren Hobart told us about back in March is paying off. The brand’s anthem ad for its campaign “The Contenders” is the top-ranked Olympic sponsor commercial at the halfway point of the Rio Games, according to analytics firm Ace Metrix.

And while the list does include many of the usual suspects–Under Armour, P&G, Adidas, Samsung, Apple–there are also a few surprises. Like Bounty nabbing the second-ranked ad with American sprinter Allyson Felix, or Pizza Hut eclipsing brands like Apple and Gatorade for top spot among non-Olympic sponsor ads.

Ace Metrix tested 135 Olympic-themed ads since the beginning of the year, and found that official sponsor ads are outperforming non-sponsors on its effectiveness scale. It also found that 75% of all ads tested feature an athlete, and main themes focus on inspirational stories and images, with a few using humor. The ranking involves scoring every national TV ad, and an expanding proportion of digital ads, across 96 categories, with a panel of at least 500 consumers, demographically balanced to the U.S. census, scoring each ad on creative attributes such as Attention, Likeability, Information, Change, Relevance, Desire, and Watchability.

Dick’s Sporting Goods “The Contenders”

Bounty “Quicker Than Chloe”

P&G “Thank You, Mom – Strong”

Chobani “Cooking With Marlen Esparza”

