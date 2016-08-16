Uniqlo Wants To Know “Why Do We Get Dressed?”

WHO: Uniqlo, Droga5 New York

WHY WE CARE: You may think you wore that raincoat because it looked like the weather might take a turn for the worse, but here Uniqlo suggests there is more to it than that. In its new ad campaign, the Japanese retailer asks reflective questions about people’s clothing choices, for example, “Do you choose based on your mood, or the weather? The weather can change your mood, just like that.”

This, and other intellectual mind benders form the basis of the campaign, “The Science of Lifewear” created by Droga5, and spearheaded by Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing’s president of creative (and a 2011 Fast Company Most Creative People honoree), John Jay.