With Its Project Alloy Headset, Intel Wants To Usher In The Era Of “Merged Reality”

There was a time when you attended the keynote at the Intel Developer Forum conference in San Francisco to learn about what was new in the world of PCs.

These days, as the gravitational pull of the technology industry no longer involves everything rotating around PCs, IDF keynotes also serve a different purpose: They tell us how Intel is reengineering itself to succeed in an era when making most of the world’s PC processors is a huge business, but no longer an engine of growth.

At this year’s IDF San Francisco keynote, which Intel CEO Brian Krzanich hosted on Tuesday morning, you can pretty much predict one of the big topics: virtual reality. The company announced a headset platform called Project Alloy, and explained “merged reality,” a term it has coined to describe the experience that Alloy is capable of creating.

Despite being from Intel, Alloy–unlike the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive–is distinguished in part by the fact that it doesn’t rely on a PC for processing power. Instead, it’s self-contained, with everything required to create the experience built into the goggles themselves.

“For 90% of what people do with VR, it’s perfect, and it’s untethered,” Krzanich told me when I got a sneak peek at Intel’s keynote plans from him. (High-end gamers might want something a bit more computationally powerful he says, and there may be a PC-tethered variant of Alloy at some point.)

Alloy is an open-source platform that any company can use as the foundation for a VR device; Intel will also work with some specific manufacturers to build headsets based upon it. It will run Windows Holographic, the AR/VR-enabled version of Windows that Microsoft recently said would be available for hardware beyond its own HoloLens. Intel expects products based upon it to be available next summer.

Besides not requiring a PC, Alloy is designed to do away with the sensors that some VR platforms use to figure out where you’re standing in the virtual world, and the handheld controllers they offer to let you use your hands to manipulate objects. Instead, Alloy leverages Intel technologies known as RealSense to let it figure out where you are and what you’re doing with your hands, no additional hardware required.