How Musical.ly Became A Pop Culture Phenomenon

If you have a teenager, have been near a teen lately, or are just young at heart, chances are you’ve heard of musical.ly. The almost 2-year-old app that encourages users to lip-sync to 15-second clips of songs has exploded in popularity, especially among millennials. Every day, users upload more than 10 million videos to the platform, which has held firm in the App Store’s top 40 since last summer, right beside the likes of Snapchat and YouTube.

But it started out as something very different: an educational app called Cicada.

CEO Louis Yang and his partner, Alex Zhu, originally launched Cicada as a way for people to learn new things on their mobile phone. With it, they encouraged users to upload three- to five-minute videos explaining how to, say, cook a new dish or speak a foreign language. The idea was that if you spent five minutes of your commute each day educating yourself on a topic, after a while, you would become an expert. They built a platform for creating and sharing the videos, but there was just one problem: finding the experts.

“We found out that the challenge isn’t really about the tool. The challenge is that there are not too many people who are able to explain knowledge in such a short period of time,” Yang says. “The five minutes was very challenging for most people.”

Faced with a potential failure and running out of cash, Yang and Zhu started brainstorming how they could use the platform they had already built. They thought about what they’d learned from the Cicada failure: One, if you’re going to build a product that relies on user-generated content, it needs to be lightweight and capable of uploading content in minutes rather than hours; and two, if you want that product to go viral, it needs to be related to pop culture in some way—music, for instance.

“We didn’t have any money to spend on marketing it or promoting it, so we had to think, What is the best way to create a product, which allows a massive amount of users to create content in an easy way in a short amount of time?” Yang says. “Then we brainstormed and came up with this musical.ly idea.”

Using what was left of the $250,000 investment they had secured for Cicada as well as a big part of the technology built for that app, Yang and Zhu launched musical.ly in 2014, first in the United States. They got lucky: It went viral, landing in the App Store’s top 40 in less than a year. It hasn’t budged since.