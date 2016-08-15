Bud Light’s Latest Ad Celebrates The Gender Spectrum Of Beer Drinkers

WHO: Bud Light, Wieden + Kennedy New York

WHY WE CARE: Transgender people are relevant in advertising these days–and that’s a good thing overall, as it relates to the civil rights struggle that trans people face. But there are only so many stories of overcoming hardship and asking to be seen as a whole person that a culture can take before it becomes both treacly and condescending.

What Bud Light does in this ad, on the other hand, has a much lighter touch–it definitely uses language that is relevant to transgender people, but there are no swelling strings or slow-mo shots to let us know when it’s time to tear up. Rather, Schumer and Rogen just say things like “all genders” instead of “both genders,” and “gender is a spectrum” to affirm that gender identities that many beer-drinkers may just be getting acquainted with for the first time are real and valid–then (naturally), they offer to sell everybody a beer, no matter where they fall in that gender spectrum. It’s a clever way to make a statement, then get out of the way as quickly as possible.