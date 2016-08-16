The Second Act Of The World’s Most Controversial Car Designer

Over the 17 years that Chris Bangle served as head of design at BMW, he became in equal measure one of the most famous and one of the most loathed designers working in the industry. Bangle drastically departed from the design language that BMW had become known for in the 50 years prior, and made enemies of purist BMW fans in the process –though many would later admit that the designs aged well. In 2009, he left the car giant and started up his own design consultancy firm.

Chris Bangle & Associates is headquartered in Clavesana, a small town in the Piedmont region of the Italian countryside. Bangle runs it with his wife, Catherine, and employs two secretaries as his only full-time employees. Otherwise, he hires a cadre of mostly local freelance designers to work on various projects, and taps into his network of designers and friends in a variety of disciplines to help on a case-by-case basis. For a recent project working on the design of a nursing home in Japan, for example, he pulled in a local Italian architect as well as a Japanese colleague who has been designing cars for 30 years. Together, they reimagined the common spaces in the home to be more interactive, adding in design elements like a pole topped with a sports car steering wheel that residents can hold on to while waiting for the elevator.

When Bangle moved from Fiat to run design at BMW in 1992, he was brought on to reimagine the company’s design philosophy completely–and that’s exactly what he did as his detractors will all too gleefully tell you. He was criticized harshly by car fans for taking BMW’s sleek lines and tasteful design and replacing them with complicated, seemingly nonsensical, often boxy shapes. These were designs that hadn’t been seen in car design before. (As he told David Kiley at Bloomberg, “We aren’t copying anyone else’s design language, not even our own, and I think that makes some people uncomfortable.”) In founding his own firm, Bangle says, he wanted to do that for a variety of companies, working in areas as diverse as consumer electronics to packaging to environmental graphics to, yes, even car design.

“I wanted to found a design company of associates for the reason that I believe in co-innovating, with everyone from clients to engineers, marketing and end users,” he says. “The clients we have are still classic design clients. But they are clients that want more than just product design, they want their own company to embrace design and grow along the way.”

As a design consultancy, there aren’t many projects Bangle can talk about in specific terms. According to the firm’s website, it has consulted on projects for companies as high-profile and varied as Adidas, Mattel, and Samsung (to rumors that he plays a big design role for the latter, he’s only said he’s one of several people outside the company helping create product experiences for Samsung’s customers). He mentions designing for an assisted living facility in Japan, and packaging for an alcohol company as well as a huge environmental graphics project, but otherwise remains relatively tight-lipped.

The other side of the firm speaks to Bangle’s more eccentric side: He and his wife’s long-time interest in art has culminated in various projects such as Arky Arch, a cartoon that follows the wacky adventures of an anthropomorphic Triumphal Arch. There’s also the Big Bench Community Project–literally a series of giant benches in a park near the studio that dwarf sitters, much to the delight of tourists. These projects at times come out of client projects or serve as inspiration for the team in between work, and are under the purview of one of the dedicated secretaries.

As for client work, Bangle says that right now nearly his entire team of freelancers are busy working on one large project that involves the development of an electric car, the first car project in a while that he’s felt truly excited about. Although it is still too early to know if the car will be an autonomous vehicle, Bangle says he’s not currently involved in the race to build self-driving cars. But he is keeping an eye on it.