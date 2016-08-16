How To Deal With A Boss Who Plays Favorites

You see your coworker hanging out in your boss’s office almost every day. They laugh, make inside jokes, and seem more like longtime buddies than employer and employee. Any time you try to join the camaraderie, they don’t exactly embrace your contributions to their little social circle–it’s more like they tolerate you. And coincidentally (or not), the high-profile projects always seem to go to this particular coworker.

Yep, your boss clearly has a favorite. These tips can help keep your career moving forward when that favorite isn’t you.

Your supervisor’s favoritism may be frustrating, but try not to let it get to you. Complaining and whining about it won’t help you get ahead, says Billie Sucher, a career-transition management expert, so focus on maintaining your professionalism. One way to do that is to get honest with yourself, even if that means eating a slice of humble pie.

“Take a good look at your performance and relationships at work. Are you easy to get along with?”

“No one wants to admit that a colleague might be more experienced or skilled (and thus enjoys more face-time with the boss), but in reality, this is frequently the case,” says Alexandra Levit, author of Blind Spots: The 10 Business Myths You Can’t Afford to Believe on Your New Path to Success. “If you really believe favoritism is in question, talk to a mentor outside the situation–in confidence–for an honest and fair assessment.”

Don’t limit this assessment to just the technical aspects of your job. “Take a good look at your performance and relationships at work,” says Hannah Morgan, career strategist and founder of CareerSherpa.net. “Are you easy to get along with? Do you have strong relationships with your colleagues? Do they trust you? All of these factors are equally as important as your qualifications to do the job.”

You can also choose to address the issue directly with your boss to get his or her feedback. Focus the conversation on how you can improve your performance, Sucher says. Rather than expressing anger or frustration about your place in the office hierarchy, ask what you can do to become a more valuable member of the team. Additionally, discuss your own short- and long-term goals with your boss, and lay out plans that will help you get where you want to be, Levit says.

While it would certainly be nice to be chummy with your supervisor, it’s not a prerequisite in order for you to excel at your job. Instead of concerning yourself with your boss’s feelings about you relative to your coworkers, concentrate your energy on what actually matters–the work you do