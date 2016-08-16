Samsung Has A New Gear VR: Should You Upgrade?

At its Note 7 unveiling earlier this month, Samsung unveiled not only the new phone, but also a new version of its virtual reality headset, Gear VR, to go along with it. The $99 headset will be available in stores along with the Note 7 this Thursday, August 19th, and offers a small upgrade from last year’s model. Is it worth trading in the old for the new? I spent some time using both devices side by side to decide.

Looking at this year’s Gear VR you’ll immediately notice that there’s something a little different. The new model is blueish-black rather than white, something that gives the device a more subtle look, but a change that has a functionality element to it was well.

If you’ve used the white version a lot, you’ve likely encountered a situation where the light from your phone has reflected off the white interior of the device. It’s not a huge deal, but it does remind you that you’re sitting on your couch in your underwear rather than skiing the Swiss Alps (or whatever you were trying to do) and is something Gear VR owners had mentioned to Samsung as a downside of using the device.

With the darker version, you’re able to escape reality just a little easier. Think of it like the difference between watching a movie in a room with the lights off, versus one with dark walls and blackout curtains. It’s not a huge deal for casual users, but enthusiasts are going to immediately tell a difference. Also, I think the sleek dark version has the added bonus of making you look like a little less of a goofball while you’re doing it as well. Because everyone definitely wants to look their best while using VR.

The updated headset is also a bit more comfortable to wear, with plusher padding than the previous version, and a longer head strap to accommodate those of us with really big brains (read: giant heads).

This year’s version bumps the field of view for the device from 96 degrees to 101. It’s a small incremental change and one I had difficulty noticing using the two side by side. Samsung says that the wider angle makes things seem more immersive, and I’ll give it that: The combo of the darker interior and wider angle certainly felt a bit better, albeit slightly.

One thing that will definitely stand out to existing Gear VR owners are the controls. The new Gear VR has a dedicated Home button, which makes exiting out of things a ton simpler. The device also ditches its etched D-pad for smoother design, which takes a second to get used to, but is overall a pleasant change.