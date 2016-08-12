Turbulence Ahead: Delta Computer Outage Is Just The Start, Say Experts

After a data center outage caused Delta Air Lines to cancel more than 2,100 flights this week, Delta CEO Ed Bastian said the company’s doing everything it can to make sure such an event never happens again.

“This isn’t the quality of service, the reliability that you’ve come to expect from Delta Air Lines,” he said in a statement, after the company offered $200 vouchers to customers whose flights were canceled. “We’re very sorry. I’m personally very sorry.”

But experts say the airline industry’s legacy computing systems, 24-hour uptime requirements, and difficulties attracting top technology workers could make preventing future similar outages a major challenge.

“The airlines are dealing with a hodgepodge of equipment that’s been cobbled together over the years,” says George Hobica, the president of Airfarewatchdog.

Industry mergers have meant airlines have interlinked systems, sometimes decades old, from a range of legacy carriers, all without the luxury of ever shutting down their systems for maintenance, he says. While other businesses can occasionally shut down their computer systems for scheduled or even emergency maintenance without a public outcry, airlines simply can’t track passengers, baggage, planes, or crew without their technology systems, he says.

“In order to fix the No. 2 [New York subway] line, the MTA sometimes has to shut it down,” Hobica says, but airlines never plan to ground flights or shutter reservation systems to do upgrades or maintenance. And they’re also competing with technology companies that can often offer more pay and prestige to hire workers with the skills to keep tech systems up and running, he says.

“Good IT talent is really hard to find,” he says. “And if you’re a superstar, are you gonna work for Delta because you get free flights now and then, or are you gonna work for Google or Facebook, or a billion dollar startup that is giving you stock options?”