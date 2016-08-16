Exclusive: See A Clip From Werner Herzog’s Tech Doc “Lo & Behold”

The most surprising thing about Werner Herzog making Lo & Behold: Reveries of the Connected World–a documentary focusing on technology, the Internet, and how it’s changing our world–is that the legendary director was 17 years old the first time he used a telephone.

The reason for the call was that he was trying to give a film production company a proposal for a movie. They liked the proposal, but 17-year-old Herzog knew things would become difficult once he showed up in person and they saw how young he was.

But now, in the Internet age, identity and perception are a bit more malleable. This can be both good and bad–such as when you are asked to talk to bots.

“You can talk to a robot. You don’t know even if a dog is typing back to you,” Herzog tells Co.Create. “You just don’t know. It’s a strange anonymity and you have to learn how to cope with it.”

In Lo & Behold, Herzog examines technology and the strange directions it takes us in: Everything from the birth of the Internet to self-driving cars to individuals with self-professed electromagnetic allergies to the likelihood of a post-human future.

Just a few miles from where we were speaking at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills, the first message was sent out on ARPANET, the predecessor of the Internet, inside a UCLA classroom. The content of that message gives the movie its title: “Lo.”

Herzog is fascinated by how the room where the Internet was arguably born is now a recreation of itself.