Why Is Health Care Design So Terrible?

A regular glass ketchup bottle is a poorly designed experience . To serve the ketchup you have to hold it at a 45-degree angle, tap it in a special place, insert a knife, and then it splatters not only onto your plate but also onto your lap.

Lo and behold the improved design of the squeezable plastic upside down ketchup bottle; the ketchup is right at the opening, it has a valve that doesn’t leak, and it comes out of the bottle faster. Heinz designed a better ketchup experience, resulting in a product that is easier to use. That in turn has led to product design awards and greater sales.

The unfortunate reality is that this kind of experience design doesn’t often occur in health care. Instead, this is what happens:

The condiment on the left costs $2.50; the one on the right costs $250.

No innovation in product or experience design, just higher prices.

The EpiPen is a prime example of this.

As a food allergy mom, I’ve written about the bad design of the EpiPen injection delivery system. To give the injection, you must pull off the blue cap, but the needle pops out at the opposite end, which is counterintuitive. Users will inadvertently place their fingers over the needle, leading to thousands of unintentional injections of individuals trying to deliver the medication. The EpiPen is so badly designed that it’s used as a case study of bad medical device design by human factors design professionals.

Unfortunately because of recalls of other allergy medications, there are no other competitor products. As described in an article from STAT, Mylan, the company that manufactures the medication, has increased prices dramatically. Whereas it used to cost about $100 for two EpiPens, the price has increased to $600 or even $900.