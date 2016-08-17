How To Go On A Staycation Without Feeling Cheated

Every summer, the travel industry and others release statistics on how many vacation days Americans leave on the table. Foregoing compensation seems silly, yet there are rational reasons people might not want to travel.

It costs money, and while research shows people derive happiness from anticipating their vacations, and we post happier tweets the farther we venture from home, travel stress can quickly quash the bliss. Just ask any of the tens of thousands of people stranded in airports across the globe during Delta’s computer system outage.

Are staycations the answer? “Vacations should really be an opportunity for us to rejuvenate mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually,” says Paula Davis-Laack. “There’s really a lot of stress that’s involved in physically traveling from Point A to Point B,” the founder of the Davis-Laack Stress & Resilience Institute tells Fast Company. If you take days off from work but stay home, “You’re not getting sick from being in an airplane. You’re not coordinating everything you need,” she says.

Of course, if you get limited vacation days, staying home could also make you feel cheated. Here are ways to maximize the pleasure.

Unhappiness stems from a gap between expectations and reality. This is true for staycations, but it’s true of vacations in general. Aim to make rejuvenation a regular habit in your life by getting enough sleep, exercising, and seeing friends and family. Then, “there’s not as much of an expectation that simply taking one or two weeks out of the year is going to transform you into this less-stressed person you want to be,” says Davis-Laack.

Ruth McMahon, a frequent staycationer who lives in Illinois, says that the staycations she’s enjoyed take a little bit of planning. “If you don’t plan anything, then the days can get spent doing nothing more than just watching TV, and that is not as enjoyable in the long run,” she explains. If you’ve planned a spa day, lunch with a friend, and a day trip to the beach, you can look forward to these events, just as you’d look forward to any other sort of vacation. For most people, this boosts the enjoyment factor considerably.

That said, if your life is tightly planned, and/or if you travel a lot for work, part of the appeal of a staycation might be the lack of plans. Tara Lynne Groth, a writer who lives in the Raleigh, North Carolina area, says, “I wanted my staycation not to have any plans. I wanted to be calendar-free. If I woke up and felt like hiking, then I went hiking.” In this case, having a very loose list of things you might like to try can help with your morning brainstorming.