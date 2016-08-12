And Now, It’s Time To Experience Werner Herzog Narrating Kanye West’s “Famous” Video

WHO: …with narration from the inimitable Werner Herzog.

“This is very good stuff.”

WHY WE CARE: A lot of Herzog’s documentaries involve the eccentric, elder German filmmaker narrating onscreen action with flat, mesmeric affect. It’s a hoot to hear his trademark delivery and wildly unpredictable observations applied to Kanye West’s notoriously provocative, uncomfortably voyeuristic video for “Famous.” The entire time, the director never stops saying things like: “This video gives you space for creating your own separate parallel story. And you keep thinking, ‘Are these people for real? Are they doppelgängers? And what could be the story of them? What are they doing? How have they partied?'” That’s exactly what we keep thinking, Werner. Please never change, ever.