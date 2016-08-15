The Results Are In: Sports Reporting Is As Sexist As You’ve Always Suspected

After winning a match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in 2015, Canadian tennis star and Wimbledon runner-up Eugenie Bouchard buried her head in her hands following an unusual request by the male interviewer .

“Can you give us a twirl and tell us about your outfit?” he asked, during the on-court interview.

“A twirl?” repeated the then-seventh world ranking female tennis player, smiling uncomfortably.

“A twirl, like a pirouette, here you go,” he said.

In spite of the monumental achievements of individual athletes and female athletics as a whole, the way in which they are presented in the media remains drastically different than the way their male counterparts are portrayed.

The study concludes that women are more likely to be referred to as “girls,” while men are rarely referred to as “boys” by the newscasters tasked with covering their sport.

That discrepancy is on full display at the Olympics in Rio, and on television sets, radio broadcasts, and web browsers around the world. As the world’s top male and female athletes compete side by side, it becomes difficult to ignore how the coverage they receive is anything but equal.

In fact, a recent study by the Cambridge University Press analyzed the language used to describe athletes in the media, and found significant discrepancies.

“Notable terms that cropped up as common word associations or combinations for women, but not men, in sport include ‘aged,’ ‘older,’ ‘pregnant,’ and ‘married’ or ‘unmarried,” the report explains. “The top word combinations for men in sport, by contrast, are more likely to be adjectives like ‘fastest,’ ‘strong,’ ‘big,’ ‘real,’ and ‘great’–all words regularly heard to describe male Olympians.”

“When it comes to performance, it seems as though men also have the competitive edge: We see ‘men’ or ‘man’ associated with verbs such as ‘mastermind,’ ‘beat,’ ‘win,’ ‘dominate,’ and ‘battle,’ whereas ‘woman’ or ‘women’ is associated with verbs such as ‘compete,’ ‘participate,’ and ‘strive,” adds the report.