Everything You Want To Know About How Good Companies Are–All In One Place

If you want financial information about public companies, there are plenty of places to go. Yahoo Finance, for instance, lists everything from profits and expenses to price-earnings ratios and major shareholders. But if you want to know if a company pays its workers properly? Good luck. In fact, across a range of social issues–from worker treatment to community involvement–there’s barely any good data available at all.

It’s this gap that Just Capital aims to fill, and it has a strong argument for why such information should be public: The people want it. Through large surveys, it finds that Americans are increasingly wary of corporations and hungry for information on “justness” issues. Last year, it found that 51% of people think “corporate America” is going in the wrong direction, that 54% “distrust” corporations, and that 42% think companies have become “less just” over the past decade. A strong majority (62%) still thinks business is generally good for the country. But many Americans want to see corporations do better by their workers, their community, and the environment, and to be transparent about it, Just Capital says.

“Our idea is to provide a series of information points and analyses that the American public has said is important,” says Rob Brown, the firm’s head of research. “If the public says something is important, and they’re employees, consumers and investors, it’s hard for a company to say that it’s irrelevant to how they run their business.”

Founded by the hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones, Just Capital has spent the last two years surveying the nation (it spoke to 43,000 people last year). Its initial poll identified 188 corporate “justness” issues Americans cared about. Then, a second poll narrowed that down to 36 issues grouped in order of importance. This November, it plans to release its first company ranking, with the issues weighted accordingly. Pay and benefits topics, including whether companies offer 401K plans, health insurance, or paid time off, are likely to be uppermost.

The ranking differs from others that look at reputation or sustainability issues. These tend to focus on “material” non-financial issues that could affect the bottom line (like, say, a company’s climate change risk). Just’s work focuses on wider issues of fairness–how well a company treats its workers and local community.

“To be relevant, a lot of the sustainability movement has focused on financial materiality,” says Martin Whittaker, Just Capital’s CEO. “We’re not saying these 36 elements of justness are all material. We’re not doing this to create an investment signal or boost shareholder value. We’re shedding light on what the public cares about.” (Whittaker says if the public had said it cares only about money, it would have focused on that, though it’s a little hard to believe.)

Coming up with hard, comparable numbers across the 36 categories is a big challenge. Take the issue of whether companies pay a “living wage”–that is, enough money to cover standard expenses. Three quarters of respondents to Just’s survey said companies had a duty to pay workers at such a level. But companies generally don’t disclose data on pay, because they’re not required to.