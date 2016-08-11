How Disaster Apps Work—And Don’t

This aspect of the tragedy highlights an emerging element of disaster preparation and response: the potential for smartphone apps, social media sites, and information technology to assist both emergency responders and the public at large in figuring out what is happening and what to do about it.

A group I am in, with researchers from varied disaster-response backgrounds (including military, urban, wilderness, and hospital service), has surveyed what’s already available on the market and found smartphone apps that can help providers and the public alike. Some help medical professionals deal with ordinary day-to-day work, viewing guidelines and medication databases, performing calculations, remotely monitoring patients’ vital signs, and displaying radiology images. Others can help responders deal with chemical, biological, radioactive, nuclear, and explosive disasters, which is useful for members of FEMA teams like the one I’m on. Apps for the public help them prepare for disasters, notify them of imminent problems, reconnect them with family members, and even help keep track of pets during emergencies.

Among the highest-quality apps we surveyed, of 219 total: The Community Emergency Response Teams and FEMA had the best apps for National Disaster Medical System responders. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had high-quality apps for emergency responders in a variety of fields. The National Library of Medicine’s Wireless Information System for Emergency Responders (WISER) app was an excellent app for HazMat responders. The American Red Cross had the most useful apps for natural disasters.

But as the failure of the French app during the Nice attack illustrates, communication is almost always a problem during disasters–no matter what kind of problem it is: weather-related, an attack of some kind, or even just a power outage. Effective communication, such as an evacuation alert as a hurricane approaches, can save lives. Unfortunately, as we saw during Hurricane Katrina, disasters can themselves cause damage resulting in communications breakdowns. This problem is best solved by emergency planners using the same strategy individuals figured out for themselves in Nice: create multiple independent systems to ensure connectivity.

Planning For Redundancy

In disasters, many emergency responders already anticipate communication failure and employ multiple systems. Hospitals, for example, handle most communication with paging systems and in-building intercoms. If those go down, doctors, nurses, and other staff can reach each other on their cellular phones. Should those fail, many hospitals keep closets full of radios charged and ready for use.

This principle holds true for social media and smartphone apps, too. The SAIP app’s failure was due in part to its developer’s lack of attention to redundancy, according to French news reports, as well as an accidentally severed fiber-optic cable and a software error.