“BoJack Horseman” Designer Brings Her Distinct Look To Tegan & Sara’s New Video

WHO: Tegan and Sara, along with artist and confirmed friend of the horses, Lisa Hanawalt.

WHY WE CARE: Tegan and Sara’s latest is a sparkly, gleaming rocketship that glides through your head like it’s suspended by pristine space-tracks. The song finds its ideal visual counterpart in a video illustrated and directed by the formidably talented artist Lisa Hanawalt, who designed the look of BoJack Horseman’s every animal iteration. “Hang On To The Night” is full of ethereal equine imagery, as a pastel-colored mecha-horse navigates a nocturnal landscape, aided along by exploding kittens. The video is as surreal as it is enchanting, following its own dreamlike logic and making intuitive sleepy-time sense.