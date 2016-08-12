These Are The Gold-Medal Memes Of The Summer Olympics So Far

It’s been a divisive summer, to say the least. Prior to the Olympics, the only thing that brought us all together was the death of Muhammad Ali, and that sucked. In contrast, the Summer Games have been a merciful beacon of torchlight, guiding us all toward one another so that we may celebrate some athletes–and make deliciously evil fun of others–as one big, weird family. All of this shared enjoyment has left a substantial digital footprint, too.

Merely watching live events on TV these days is not enough. Instead, we’re also mining each moment for anything funny or interesting to comment on or photoshop into unexpected new contexts. This is why the Oscars, the Super Bowl, and–why not?–even the Republican National Convention feel more participatory than ever. Whenever something quietly amazing or hilarious happens during a massively viewed event, you never have to ask, “Did anyone else notice that?” Just look down at your phone. (You were already doing that anyway.) Somebody else did indeed notice that too, and they posted a gallery about it on Imgur with the caption, “When you see the booty.”

Though we’re not even one full week into the 2016 Summer Olympic Games, the goings-on in Rio have already given us so much. Have a look below at Co.Create‘s favorites, and tweet us any that we’ve missed. We’re all in this together after all.

Tonga’s Most Famous Oilman

It didn’t take longer than the beginning of the Opening Ceremony before our first meme arrived. During the Parade of Nations, hella jacked Tongan athlete Pita Taufatofua showed up so oiled down he could win a gold medal in the Glazed Donut Lookalike Olympics. Everybody had a lot of fun tweeting the athlete’s picture next to other similarly shiny things, and then the minor phenomenon got super weird when Taufatofua had a fondle-y turn on The Today Show.

Michael Phelps’s #PhelpsFace

This will probably be remembered as the grandaddy of Rio Olympics memes; the successor to McKayla Maroney’s Smirk Heard Round The World. Phelps shot a weirdly Jonah Ryan-esque look at his opponent pre-pool battle, and it was the kind of face one usually only sees just before perishing by bayonet blade.