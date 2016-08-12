18 Quintillion Planets, 0 Fun: My Day With The Year’s Most-Anticipated Video Game

The windshield of my spaceship turns ember as I plummet through the atmosphere of another strange planet. As I drop through charcoal clouds, I see the blood red expanse of an iron rich planet below me. On the horizon are storm clouds of acid rain, and below me, I can see herds of vaguely stegosaurus-like creatures, lowing and munching on exotic flora. I have just dropped onto this planet–which I, childishly, christen Pooptopia–from a pyramid-like space station, above. I scan the planet for signs of intelligent life, and my ship’s onboard computer tells me there’s an alien artifact, a monolith, two minutes away. I set my course.

I am playing No Man’s Sky, a new space exploration game (already available on PS4, and out today on Windows) by U.K.-based indie gaming studio Hello Games. It’s perhaps the most hyped game in recent memory–Ars Technica describes it as a sort of “wish-fulfillment engine for everything potential players might want to project onto its massive galaxy.” But for a wish-fulfillment engine–especially one with 18 quintillion planets to explore–there’s actually not much to do in No Man’s Sky. Like the universe it aims to simulate, it’s pretty, but surprisingly vacuous: sporadic moments of wonder randomly distributed through an infinite expanse of nothing at all.

Back on Pooptopia, I arrive at the Monolith: a massive, glowing temple of basalt covered in strange runes. The architecture alone shows that an alien mind created this. In fact, in my explorations of No Man’s Sky, I know that these monoliths were distributed throughout this random part of the galaxy by the mysterious Gek, and that by activating it, I will learn a few more words in the Gek language–and, if I’m lucky, how to rediscover an ancient artifact.

So far, I have learned a number of distressing words in the tongue of the ancient Gek, including “spawn,” “destroy,” “annihilation,” “war,” and “blood.” It is a rather alarming vocabulary. As I touch the glowing monolith, I apparently have some sort of vision of a planetary massacre, and learn a new Gek word: “slaughter.” Fucking great. None of this bodes well, because right now, literally the only sentient species I’ve found in the galaxy are Gek. True, they’ve all been roly-poly lizards in space helmets wearing quite-frankly amazing jumpsuits. Still, clearly there is a darker side to this species, making me wonder when one of my transactions with them will go awry, leading a previously cuddly Gek to split my entrails open with its sharp beak like a turtle eating a strawberry.

I’m getting bored of planet Pooptopia, a barren hellscape with radioactive weather, so I jump back into my spaceship and point its nose at the sky. Soon, I’m back in the asteroid field around the planet, looking for another planet to explore. I aim my ship at the nearby planet, Erinogobuz-Siy VW993, which I resist renaming Pooptopia-2. As I begin entering the atmosphere, though, my ship starts beeping. I have apparently been scanned by some incoming ships. I don’t quite realize they’re space pirates until they come swooping in under my ship, blasting away. There are four of them, and between them, they quickly pin me down and blast me to smithereens. I’ve only figured out how to lead my shots before I evaporate in a molten shrapnel storm over Erinogobuz-Siy VW993, while my screen fades to black.

It’s in these moments of unexpectedness that No Man’s Sky is at its best. But far from creating a teeming universe full of wonder, I can’t get over the fact that there’s a semblance of sameness to almost everything I’m experiencing. The central allure of No Man’s Sky is that the game contains a vast, procedurally generated galaxy. The developers claim there are so many planets in No Man’s Sky, that if you visited one planet every second, our own sun would burn out before you saw them all. They also claim that there are over 10 million unique species in No Man’s Sky, “more than there are on Earth.” (Although this is a gross exaggeration).