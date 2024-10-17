8 ways to deal with chronic complainers

Most people will have to work with a chronic complainer or two in their professional lives, whether it’s a dismal coworker or complaining boss. But those who veer from negative to toxic could actually be costing an organization money, and productivity.
Businesses also run the risk of complaints becoming contagious. “People see it and they’re brought down by it too, or they’re saying, ‘Gee, this is an organization that tolerates this kind of thing, I may as well start complaining, too,’” says Robert M. Galford, managing partner of the Center for Leading Organizations and coauthor of Simple Sabotage: A Modern Field Manual for Detecting and Rooting Out Everyday Behaviors That Undermine Your Workplace. So knowing how to handle complainers is especially important for those in management positions.
If you can’t avoid them altogether, there are several ways to deal with a chronic complainer.
What is a chronic complainer?
Chronic complainers are those people who “never seem to be satisfied unless they have something to criticize or oppose,” writes Harvey Deutschendorf for Fast Company. “They’re experts at picking out the negative in any situation and won’t hesitate to point it out to you or anyone else who will listen.”
While everyone is negative sometimes, the constant pessimism from a chronic complainer can start to affect a person’s coworkers and work. For example, if someone is constantly bringing up the drawbacks of a workplace, it can be easier for others to dwell on them and bring down morale. Or if the complaints feel personal to any coworkers they may feel bullied or be otherwise emotionally affected.
How to deal with a chronic complainer?
Here are few different methods for dealing with negative people at work:
1. Listen for the need.
The workplace often rewards those who get things done. As a result, you often react to work situations with a problem-solving mentality. You hear about a problem and want to get started on fixing it. When people complain, though, it is important to start by hearing them out. There are two reasons why this is valuable.