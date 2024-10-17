8 ways to deal with chronic complainers

Most people will have to work with a chronic complainer or two in their professional lives, whether it’s a dismal coworker or complaining boss . But those who veer from negative to toxic could actually be costing an organization money , and productivity .

Businesses also run the risk of complaints becoming contagious. “People see it and they’re brought down by it too, or they’re saying, ‘Gee, this is an organization that tolerates this kind of thing, I may as well start complaining, too,’” says Robert M. Galford, managing partner of the Center for Leading Organizations and coauthor of Simple Sabotage: A Modern Field Manual for Detecting and Rooting Out Everyday Behaviors That Undermine Your Workplace. So knowing how to handle complainers is especially important for those in management positions.

If you can’t avoid them altogether, there are several ways to deal with a chronic complainer.

What is a chronic complainer?

Chronic complainers are those people who “never seem to be satisfied unless they have something to criticize or oppose,” writes Harvey Deutschendorf for Fast Company. “They’re experts at picking out the negative in any situation and won’t hesitate to point it out to you or anyone else who will listen.”