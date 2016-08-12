D&AD Has Set The Stage For Its Inaugural “Creativity For Good” White Pencil Awards

During Advertising Week New York next month, D&AD is launching its first standalone “Impact Awards.” The global association for creative, design, and advertising communities has previously given White Pencils honoring “creativity for good” as part of its overall annual awards but now, for the first time, it is devoting an entire event to recognizing creative work that has a positive impact on the world.

D&AD decided to provide a bigger stage for these awards because, in its words, “The role that businesses and brands play within society, the economy, the environment and culture has never been more important.” The organization, led by chairman and CEO Tim Lindsay, believes that brands have a responsibility to harness the power of creativity as a force for good and make a real difference in the world.

The awards will cut across numerous 12 categories, including health and wellness, education, environmental sustainability, and responsible production and consumption. A jury panel, which includes several ad industry luminaries, such as Droga5 founder, Dave Droga, and vice chairman R/GA, Nick Law, also brings in panel members from tech companies, NGOs, educational facilities, and social enterprises.

D&AD Impact jury member Kate Robertson, co-founder of youth leadership organization, One Young World, talked to Co.Create about the principle of businesses embracing purpose alongside profit. Drawing on her experience as former co-president of global ad network Havas Worldwide, Robertson observes, “I think there is a huge misunderstanding around this space. Some people see the idea of “purpose” as, “What’s our charity?” or “What’s our ‘goody-goody’ line?” and it is not that. It is the enterprise itself that has a purpose.”

She continues, “If you think of Apple’s original “purpose,” ideals articulated by Steve Jobs in, ‘To make a contribution to the world by making tools for the mind that advance humankind,’ you can see how that is a broad ethos going way beyond simply supplying desktop computers. When you have something like that, it is simpler for people, in particular employees, to grab onto and know why they turn up for work every day.”

Some of the oldest and largest businesses were founded on the idea of having a social purpose; Lever Brothers (now Unilever), for instance, was originally created in 1885 with a mission to fight disease by supplying soap and providing basic hygiene to the masses of newly urbanized areas during the industrial revolution. But as the 20th century unfolded, the explosion in consumerism, along with unbridled capitalism and its attendant damage, has, alongside other factors, led us to where we are now: a planet in environmental jeopardy with a host of social problems. D&AD hopes to stimulate the creative industry and also inspire the next creative generation to be part of the solution.

Robertson believes initiatives that align closely with a business’s overall aims will almost always be more effective than those that are less clearly connected. However, simply making company values clear is not enough to make things happen, she says. “The leadership of the business has to create the processes, which live out those values. It is very difficult in a big organization,” she says, adding, “So, for example, if a company says it fosters young talent or entrepreneurialism, without a board-led process ensuring that proper systems are embedded into operations, those initiatives will not come through the business and they will not flourish.”