From Coraline To Kubo: Laika’s Artistic And Technological Journey

Since 2006, Oregon animation house Laika has been revolutionizing stop-motion animation in the films Coraline, ParaNorman, and The Boxtrolls, this year earning a “technical Oscar”—an Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Sci-Tech Award—for pushing the boundaries of 3D printing and rapid prototyping. The technology freed artists from having to painstakingly create each facial movement by hand to facilitate more nuanced expressions and performance.

The revolution continues in its newest and most ambitious film—Kubo and the Two Strings, releasing Aug. 19 from Focus Features—that also marks Laika CEO Travis Knight’s directorial debut. Five years in the making, the result is a sweeping Japanese-themed epic voiced by a celebrity cast that combines computer-generated images with stop-motion, enabling even more characters, environments, and complexity.

Travis Knight [Photo: Sue Karlin]

“I’ve worked in animation for 20 years—as a PA, scheduler, coordinator, CG and stop-motion animator, development, producer, head of a company—and I could never have attempted a film like this had I not gone through every single one of those experiences, which I tapped in order to direct this film properly,” says Knight. “Even with that, it was so incredibly hard.”

“With every film we’ve done, we stood on our own shoulders,” he adds. “Our core team has been intact for 10 years, enabling us to grow together as artists, filmmakers, and people. The evolution of Laika is the evolution of this community.”

The company is also marking its first decade with a traveling interactive exhibit, From Coraline to Kubo: A Magical Laika Experience, which is running at Universal Studios Hollywood through Aug. 28 before making its way to other cities.

From Coraline to Kubo: A Magical Laika Experience [Photo: Sue Karlin]

Coraline, which came out in 2009, brought several firsts to the art form—digital shooting and capture systems, rapid prototyping making facial animation, and stereoscopic photography.