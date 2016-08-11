A Giant Corporation Just Bought Your Startup. Now What?

Jet.com, the once-scrappy supposed killer of Amazon, is now just another part of the corporate machinery–albeit a corporate machinery that wants to compete with Amazon. Earlier this week, Walmart bought Jet.com for $3.3 billion, an attempt by the big box retailer to boost its flatlining e-commerce presence. Though Jet.com and Walmart.com will remain separate brands, Jet’s CEO, Marc Lore, will be overseeing both.

No matter which way you slice it, this will be a huge change for those inside Jet–Lore especially. And it will inevitably bring new and unforeseen challenges to the startup founder. So what should Lore expect with his new role?

I talked with Jonathan Sposato, a Seattle-based entrepreneur who sold two companies (Phatbits and Picnik) to Google over the last 15 years, and I asked about his experience. Both times, his companies were subsumed under the Google brand, with the technology becoming Google products.

And both times, Sposato shifted from startup head honcho to one of thousands of Googlers. He no longer works at Google and is now, once again, a startup founder–this time for the online photo editor PicMonkey.

Sposato has nothing but great things to say about Google (which shouldn’t come as a shock), but he happily waxes philosophic about this personal transition. He “lovingly” compares the initial experience of joining a corporate structure to joining the army.

“I felt like I stood in line, got my hair cut, got my uniform, and got my badge,” he told me. “I became part of a large army or group of people who are motivated by a larger group or cause.”

This isn’t bad, he added, but it is a huge adjustment, especially for the ego. Sposato’s new role at Google after the Picnik sale had him overseeing the entire photo business. While this was a lot of responsibility, it was nothing like building and leading his own independent company.