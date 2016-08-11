The Bizarre Patent History Behind The Apple v. Samsung Battle

advertisement

In a case called Egyptian Goddess v. Swisa Inc. (great name for a legal battle), the company Egyptian Goddess complained that its design patent for a block-shaped nail buffer, with buffing surfaces on three of the four sides, had been infringed upon by Swisa’s own nail buffer, which was virtually identical in scale and proportion, but had buffing surfaces on four of the four sides. Egyptian Goddess would lose its case, but the battle would still leave a mark on the industry, as it would establish new precedents. The patent-holder would no longer need to satisfy a crucial “point of novelty” test–distinguishing the novelty of their patent from prior products. And the similarity of design elements to the average person became the “sole test for determining whether a design patent has been infringed,” in the words of the judge. “Really, until 2008, most patent lawyers I know thought design patents were a joke, not worth the paper they were printed on,” says Burstein. Sure, companies like Apple might be filing them, but no one had really tested whether these patents would hold up in front of a court. “It wasn’t until 2008, there was [this] decision that got people thinking, ‘Oh, maybe this is something I should be looking at for my clients.’ So really, there’s been a renaissance [in design patents].” Today: Anything Can Happen All of this legal scaffolding brings us to the decision facing the Supreme Court today. Keep in mind, Apple has already won the case against Samsung. The highest court is merely deciding what the damages should be. Are Apple’s rounded icons responsible for selling you an iPhone–or, in essence, the whole carpet? Historically speaking, we have carpets that gave design patents the jurisdiction over a product’s entire revenue, drill bits that created an environment where design patents could become piecemeal, and then, finally, a spirited debate about a fancy nail file that put 120 years of legal history to the test. Yet the question in front of the Supreme Court now will determine just how encompassing and expansive the most granular design patents get to be. Samsung clearly didn’t copy the iPhone in full. (Apple has a complete iPhone patent it didn’t even bring to court because, according to Burstein, it would have lost). So should Samsung really have to pay in full? More specifically, are Apple’s rounded, colorful icons responsible for selling you an iPhone–or, in essence, the whole carpet? Or should the value of those icons be assessed differently? Do icons just sell you on apps? And if so, how do you even begin to assess the value of that?

It will be a fascinating verdict to watch. “I suspect that no matter what happens, there are going to be people lobbying Congress,” says Burstein. “They’re going to want to raise the $250 minimum [in damages] that hasn’t changed since 1887!” [All Images (unless otherwise noted): via U.S. Patent Office]