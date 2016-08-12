This Man Makes The World’s Tiniest Modern Living Rooms

Michael Yurkovic ‘s studio has all the trappings of a typical craftsman’s workshop–soldering irons, exacto knives, a lathe, strips of wood veneer, and swaths of leather. But there’s one big difference: The pieces he produces all fit in the palm of your hand.

Yurkovic is a miniatures artisan and makes remarkably lifelike replicas of furniture and objects at a 1/12th scale, meaning one inch for every foot–or smaller. Think Saarinen Tulip chairs, Eames storage units, and Philco Predicta televisions that were zapped by Wayne Szalinzki’s Shrinking Machine.

An industrial designer by trade, Yurkovic has had a lifelong love affair with making models that began when he was a kid. “I always kept that alive, no matter what I was doing,” he says. During a stint as a toy inventor, he needed to make lifelike prototypes to sell his ideas, and frequently made physical mockups when he worked in the consumer electronics and home health care products industries. He also tinkered with models as a hobby.

About three years ago, he went to a miniatures convention. A die-hard midcentury modern fan, he noticed that there was a dearth of the style he adored. (Victorian and traditional furniture was more prevalent and popular.) He thought he could fill the niche with his own work and decided to turn miniature making into his full-time gig. “It was random and crazy, but I dove headfirst into miniatures.” Today his clients come to him for both custom architectural models, shadow boxes, and midcentury modern designs.

“Michael has that rare talent that combines creative artistry with highly technical and engineering skills, perfectly matched to construct miniatures that have not been seen before in this category,” says gallerist Darren Scala, the owner of D. Thomas Fine Miniatures, which represents Yurkovic. “His intricate, 1/12th-scale midcentury modern furniture and decorative objects, inspired by the greats, are unmatched, making him one of the most sought-after miniaturists in the field today.”

When Yurkovic makes a new piece, it’s not a papier-mâché approximation of a piece of furniture; it’s a highly intricate, detailed affair with a high degree of fidelity to the original full-scale piece that inspired it. “I start from raw material: planks of wood, sheets of brass–nothing is premade,” he says. ”

To fabricate a shell chair, Yurkovic looked to his industrial design experience with vacuum forming, a process that’s often used to mold plastics. He sculpted a master form of the chair, then heated a piece of plastic until it was malleable, then turned on his shop vac to shrink the plastic around the form. As it cools, it takes on the master form’s shape. For the wire base, which in reality is composed of metals with different diameters, he took brass wire and re-created the thickness to be proportional to the original. “I’m really keyed into knowing those details,” he says. Since he owns many of the chairs and pieces that he makes miniatures of, he could constantly refer to the original to ensure that every detail was spot on. The finishing touch? 3D-printed plastic gliders at the bottom of each leg.