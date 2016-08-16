6 Steps To Finally Stop Complaining

While a venting session may feel good, a regular habit of complaining may be bad for you . Plus, it’s a drag for others to have to listen to it.

“Our brain has a tendency to focus on the negative,” says Emma Seppälä, PhD, author of The Happiness Track: How to Apply the Science of Happiness to Accelerate Your Success, and science director at the Center for Compassion and Altruism Research and Education at Stanford University.

As a result, we tend to focus on what is wrong, rather than noticing all the things that are right, Seppälä observes. “In fact, research shows that three times more positive things than negative things happen to us every day, yet it takes just one upsetting email to ruin everything,” she says.

Establishing “complaint-free zones” where negativity isn’t allowed can be useful.

She says because people in the U.S. typically avoid negative emotions, being a regular complainer could be off-putting to coworkers or others. That doesn’t mean you have to be a “grin and bear it” type, either, says “complaint expert” and trainer Will Bowen, author of A Complaint-Free World: How to Stop Complaining and Start Enjoying the Life You Always Wanted.

There are healthy ways to address issues and take action without slipping into regular bouts of negativity, Bowen says. Here is a six-step plan.

Sometimes, complaining becomes such a habit that we don’t realize we’re doing it, Bowen says. So, you’ve got to realize when you’re doing it. You might find clues in others’ reactions–listening to a complainer can be energy-draining, so they may show displeasure or annoyance on their faces, or in interactions.

Bowen has his clients use a simple rubber bracelet that they move from one wrist to the other when they catch themselves complaining. Attaching a physical action to the process helps them realize how often they’re engaging in the behavior they want to change, he says.