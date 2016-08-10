Donald Glover’s “Atlanta” Is Coming Soon And Now We Have Proof

WHO: Series creator and star Donald Glover, along with a team that includes director Hiro Murai and co-star Keith Stanfield.

WHY WE CARE: Things have been looking up for Donald Glover since he wisely appeared to ditch his hastily decided rap name, Childish Gambino. He’s since appeared in movies like The Martian and Magic Mike XXL, and he’s locked down a role in next year’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, which feels like a partial fulfilling of a prophecy. Most intriguingly, though, is his ambitious forthcoming FX series, Atlanta, which he conceived of, wrote, and stars in. The series is about two cousins caught up in the world of hip-hop in Atlanta, and it premieres on September 6. The trickle of advance promotional material continues with six new teasers that recently turned up online. Although these clips are all rather choppy and enigmatic, they still give a flavor of the show’s tone, mixing comedy with undiluted Atlanta authenticity. (Glover grew up in Stone Mountain, Georgia.) Have a look at the teaser below, and more of them in the slides above.