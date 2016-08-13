I Hire Engineers At Google–Here’s What I Look For (And Why)

The hiring experience for engineers isn’t what it used to be–and that’s partly by design. Here at Google, we’ve intentionally broadened the number of schools where we actively recruit, from 75 a few years ago to 305 today. We’re as interested in English or philosophy majors as we are in computer science degree holders. We don’t really care if you have a 4.0 GPA, and we’re not interested in whether you can figure out how many golf balls fit inside a 747.

But here’s what we do look for in engineering candidates in 2016–and why we look for it.

Recent experience has taught us that we can find great tech talent in a much wider range of places than previously thought. For one thing, there are far more qualified college applicants than there are spaces for them at top universities. And for another, computer scientists aren’t always aware of their talent for coding by the time they’re 18 and have to declare a major.

Give us details about your experience at hackathons, coding competitions, or programming assignments at work.

Google is also trying to challenge some of the industry’s stubbornest stereotypes about what computer scientists look like and do in their spare time. Our Google in Residence program, for instance, embeds Google engineers at historically black colleges and universities to teach computer science and coach students about how to position themselves for engineering careers. We have similar initiatives in the works aimed at improving Hispanic diversity, too.

It’s important to know this because, too often, the tech sector’s well-documented demographics are enough to discourage some of the best talent from imagining themselves as future Googlers. My job is to help change that; your job is to apply.

More broadly, Google’s CS in Education initiative works to develop programs, resources, tools, and community partnerships to make computer science accessible to more students during their formative educational years. The goal is to make sure tomorrow’s tech industry mirrors the demographics of the people it actually serves.

In the meantime, don’t assume you’re unqualified on the basis of your educational, professional, or personal background and decide against applying (or, for that matter, let self-doubt get the better of you when you do show up for an interview). Trying to land a competitive tech job is daunting, but it’s only impossible if you don’t compete.