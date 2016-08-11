3 Tips To Help You Worry Less And Get Back To Work

You make a mistake at work that you immediately know will have negative consequences. So you think about what went wrong and how you could’ve prevented it, but failed to. Then you mull over the likely short-term fallout, followed by the long-term consequences of the blunder. From there you return to what you did wrong and why you did it in the first place. And the cycle continues.

This cycle of negative thinking is called “rumination,” based on the word for a cow chewing its cud. It’s normal to ruminate–most of us do it. But some of us do it more than others. It’s more common among people who suffer from anxiety disorders and depression, and there’s also a tendency for those with high verbal intelligence–those who are good at language-based problem solving (in other words, the high school newspaper and drama kids as opposed to the math league)–to ruminate more than those with less verbal facility.

At any given moment, about 18% of the adult population is suffering from serious anxiety and/or depression. So if you find you ruminate a lot–so much so that it gets hard to cope with your anxiety–consider finding a therapist or counselor to work with. Many of the treatments for anxiety and depression involve learning to influence your thought patterns to break the cycle of rumination.

Short of professional help, though, there are a few steps you can take to stop worrying quite so much and get back to your work.

My colleague James Pennebaker has demonstrated that writing about difficult and traumatic events may have long-term health benefits. One thing that writing can do is to give you a chance to work through what went wrong and how you might fix it–on paper instead of in your head, over and over again.

By writing about the event, you’re forced to create a coherent story to describe what happened. This narrative is less likely to trigger additional rumination than the fragments of events that often lead you to keep thinking about a problem obsessively.

