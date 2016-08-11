Your Internship Just Turned Into A Job Offer–Should You Take It?

You crushed your internship–nice work, by the way!–so much so that the company has offered you a full-time job. For the first time in your life, you have a salary in front of you, benefits, and a fancy professional title to append to your resume. There’s no reason not to take the offer, right?

In reality, you might be leaving a better option on the table by not exploring other opportunities. Then again, it may be the right call to stay at a place you know and are familiar with. So what do you do?

We spoke to career experts about whether you should take that job offer–or keep looking for something better.

Even though you may have interned at this company for a few months, you may not know what it’s like to work there full-time. For better or worse, interns often have vastly different experiences than employees who work year-round. Before committing, it’s essential to research the job and company. That includes asking current employees who used to be interns what their transitions were like, as well as meeting other members of the team and asking about their experiences working for the company.

“Your goal should be to learn as much as possible about the company,” says Marc Prosser, the cofounder and managing partner of Fit Small Business, a site that provides reviews and articles for small business owners. “The best way is to talk to people and set up interviews. Ask the internship coordinator to see if they can set up meetings for you with members in management to learn more.”

It’s always good to keep your options open, but you don’t want indecision to cost you opportunities. That’s why clarifying the time you have to make a decision is crucial.

“Explore other options, but keep in mind not to take too long,” says Prosser. “Whenever you’re offered a job, be sure to ask, ‘How long do I have to decide?’”