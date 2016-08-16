Four Things To Do Outside The Office To Boost Your Creativity

To be successful, businesses need innovation, and that requires creative thinking. Former advertising agency creative director Jack Foster says ideas are the “wheels of progress,” and warns that without them “stagnation reigns.”

“There’s never been a time in all of history when ideas were so needed or so valuable,” he writes in his book How To Get Ideas. “We live in an age so awash with information that at times we feel drowned in it, an age that demands a constant stream of new ideas if it is to reach its potential and realize its destiny.”

Sounds good, but some days the lightbulb just doesn’t go off. Fortunately, it’s possible to become more idea-prone, and some of the exercises that take you there also take you outside of the office.

A lot of us get great ideas in the shower, but a bath does the trick, too, says Paulette Kouffman Sherman, psychologist and author of The Book of Sacred Baths: 52 Bathing Rituals to Revitalize Your Spirit.

“Studies in floatation (a type of therapy that involves floating in a chamber filled with a saline solution) have shown increased creative scores for college students and the like during floatation, and many writers and artists attest to having more inspiration near water,” she says. They include prolific screenwriter Dalton Trumbo wrote while in the tub, and Agatha Christie, who liked to eat apples while soaking.

If you can’t afford a trip to the spa or a weekend beach retreat, your bathtub will work just fine. Kouffman Sherman says her daily bathing ritual involves meditation and has helped her write 21 books.

“Many creativity experts say writers need an incubation space before they write and this involves getting out of their ego and critic,” she explains. “Sacred baths allow you to do so. I would release my ego, worries, and blocks, and understand the higher purpose of what I wanted to say and how I was being of service. This was an incredible gift to me and made my creative work flow.”