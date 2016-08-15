Forget Micromanaging, Hands-Off Leadership Could Hurt Workers More

No one likes to be micromanaged. But when it comes to leadership, going too far in the opposite direction can be just as bad.

That’s the conclusion Tanya Menon and Leigh Thompson reached in their new book, Stop Spending, Start Managing. By examining various wasteful habits that lead organizations to spend lots of money on consultants and lots of time on needless meetings, the authors identify what they call “The Macromanagement Trap.” This involves “assuming your employees don’t need your direction.”

This hands-off approach is perhaps more dangerous than micromanagement, says Menon, a professor at Fisher College of Business at Ohio State University, because people don’t necessarily perceive it as a flaw. Indeed, “A lot of the words that go along with it sounds so good,” she says. No one will ever admit to micromanaging, but managers will say proudly that “I empower people, I believe in participation, I’m all for freedom.”

The problem is that “all these things end up translating into too much freedom, chaos, and not doing the work of management,” she says. People get annoyed by hovering, but workplace research shows that “what’s most psychologically painful of all is uncertainty, confusion, and not being able to predict what’s going to happen.” A study from Arizona State University reached a similar conclusion that hands-off leadership could derail employees.

As a leader, you need to find a balance between the two extremes. To do that, first recognize which direction you are tilting. If you’re asking to be cc’d on every email, you’re probably in the micromanagement camp.

Macromanagement problems, on the other hand, often manifest themselves in overworked employees. Teams spin their wheels. They produce results that are miles from what you envisioned, and not in a good way. Teams experience conflict over processes and expectations. There’s a lot of frenzy before deadlines. “You’re putting a whole lot of work and effort into things and not getting any results,” notes Menon.

If that’s the case, recognize that more intensive management isn’t about not trusting your employees. Indeed, “smart individuals need more management in a sense,” says Menon. They’ll work hard and fast in any direction they’re pointed, so if they’re not pointed in the right direction, they’ll travel farther from the results you need than a more lackluster team.