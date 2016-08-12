Why Employers Should Let Staff Watch The Olympics At Work

The 2016 Rio Olympics pose both a unique challenge and opportunity to U.S. employers, with data suggesting that 37% of the working population will consider tuning in during working hours.

Unlike other recent Games, this year’s Olympics are taking place in a time zone only one hour ahead of the East Coast, meaning that many of the main events will overlap with the workday. Furthermore, advancements in mobile technology since the 2012 Games in London have enabled many to tune in on their personal mobile devices, whether or not they’ve been given permission to do so.

A recent online survey of over 2,000 American adults by the Workforce Institute at Kronos, a workforce management technology company, in conjunction with Harris Polls, found that 77% of respondents who intend to watch this year’s Games believe it’s appropriate to do so at work. Of those that intend to, 56% feel it’s appropriate to spend 30 minutes of their working day following the action, and another 18% believe they can get away with as much as 45 minutes of viewing time.

Perhaps most concerning to employers, however, is that of those 55 million Americans who want to watch the Games during work hours, 17% would make up an excuse to leave work early, come in late, or call in sick to catch an event.

“The worst approach [employers] can take is to try to ban it,” says Joyce Maroney, the director of The Workforce Institute at Kronos. “It’s kind of like social media strategies that say you can’t use social media at work,” she says. “So many employees have a device in their pocket that keeps them connected at all times,” Maroney explains, “so banning it is unrealistic and sends this paternalistic message, like the bosses are the grownups and the employees are the kids.”

The study also found that 60% of employees do not believe their employer would support watching the Games at work, and 35% of those who do not intend to watch are doing so out of fear of getting in trouble with the boss.

Maroney believes employers who ban watching the Olympics at work outright are missing out on an opportunity to build camaraderie and team spirit in the workplace.