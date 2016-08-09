PSA: The Whopperito Is Not A Burrito

Burger King has released the Whopperito. And as countless news headlines will tell you, it means that Burger King is getting into the white hot burrito business.

Except the world has been fooled. The Whopperito is not a burrito, and Burger King has no business in the burrito business. Making a burrito is a lot more difficult than wrapping some crap in a flour tortilla and adding the suffix “ito” to it. Or, okay, maybe it’s not. But still, the Whopperito is not a burrito. Let’s just agree on that premise and move forward.

The first tell-tale signs that the Whopperrito is not a burrito are found right in the product description:

“The WHOPPERRITO™ is made with flame-grilled 100% beef and seasoned with a special blend of Tex-Mex spices. It is then stuffed with a creamy queso sauce, diced onions, juicy tomatoes, pickles and crisp lettuce all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

The presence of “Flame-grilled 100% beef” is actually a confession, verbalized from deep within Burger King’s marketing department. The Whopperito is filled with ground beef, but you can’t flame-grill ground beef…unless it’s shaped as a hamburger first.

And you don’t put a hamburger inside a burrito, okay?

Not even in the most dire of stuck-on-an-island circumstances, where you wash ashore to a sand bar barren of life but containing one, perfectly preserved Burger King that’s lacking buns, next to one, perfectly preserved Chipotle that’s got everything but filling. Anything could go down on that island. Outside the jurisdiction of man-made laws, you may have to murder and put heads on sticks to keep order. With a limited gene pool, you could be forced to carry on the tree of life with a sibling. And if a Carnival cruise ship spotted you a decade later, the captain stepping ashore witnessing the atrocities you’d committed, he’d give you a knowing nod, slap a piña colada in your hand, and as you made the rounds on late night television for the next few decades, nurse a bottle of brown liquor every night and take what he’d witnessed to the grave. Because he understands, it’s island law. Pretty much anything goes with island law.

But you know what you’d never do on that island? Walk a wrapper-full of hamburger meat and toppings fifteen feet over to that Chipotle, and bundle them in the sanctity of an oversized flour tortilla.