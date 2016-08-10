Ominous Music Gives Sharks A Bad Rap, Hindering Conservation Efforts

Ominous music might be hindering shark conservation efforts. Because the background music in shark documentaries, and even news spots, is often sinister and portentous, the public is less sympathetic to the big fish, which has an impact on willingness to support shark conservation.

Researchers at UC San Diego have published a paper on this effect. “This is the first study to demonstrate empirically that the connotative attributes of background music accompanying shark footage affect viewers’ attitudes toward sharks,” says the paper.

The study, carried out online, showed shark footage to over 2,000 participants. Some were shown the footage with ominous music, others were shown the footage with silence, and the rest got “uplifting” music along with the clips. They were then asked questions to determine “their perceptions of sharks and willingness to conserve sharks.”

[Photo: Divepic/iStock]

And surprise, surprise, those viewing the footage with the creepy, sinister soundtrack rated sharks as scarier, and were less likely to support shark conservation efforts.

The music accompanying shark footage is nontrivial. In fact, many people trace their fear of sharks to the 1975 blockbuster Jaws, whose redolent soundtrack has become deeply rooted in popular culture.

People, it seems, don’t like sharks. Or rather, we are more scared of them than we should be. The study quotes a test where 766 Australians estimated the number of shark bites that occur in their country annually. They estimated 7 to 9 fatal bites, and 20 to 30 non-fatal bites. The actual numbers, averaged from 1990-2010, were 1.1 fatal, and 9.3 non-fatal. And remember, in Australia every animal that moves is more or less deadly, so the Aussies are used to that sort of thing.

Inexplicably, John Williams’s Jaws theme wasn’t used in the study. Instead, the researchers chose a track called Sharks, from Blue Planet: Music from the BBC TV Series. This track was assessed by an independent music expert who described it thusly:

Modal with only fragments of melody’ accompanied by ‘sporadic and sparse atmospheric percussion’ and ‘a repetitive flute motif that creates an unsettling sound,’ thus confirming the ominous nature of the music.

In fact, the whole published paper is full of gems like this. Here are the authors on their pre-experiment hypothesis: