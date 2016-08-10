4 Tips For Leading Teams Of Freelancers

How do you manage someone you’ve never met in person? And how do you gain loyalty from somebody who works for you 10 hours a week? How do you make all the parts work together?

For all the talk about the gig economy, it’s still something most people have little firsthand experience with. According to a recent Pew survey, only about one in 10 Americans have even heard of the term “gig economy,” even though it’s been estimated that about 40% of the U.S. workforce will consist of freelance and independent workers by 2020.

Already, the rise of gig work means considerable management challenges, particularly for business leaders tasked with overseeing a revolving door of contractors. Here are four ways to help keep everything running smoothly.

The fact that you may make your living working for multiple companies instead of one doesn’t eliminate the fundamental human need for purpose and connection. At a basic level, people need to believe that they’re good at what they do, that they’re valued and appreciated, and to feel like the work they do has purpose.

Every addition to your workforce–even if they’re only part-time or around for just a while–means added communication, on-boarding, and management costs.

Even those who manage a decentralized, part-time workforce need to provide that sense of context and motivation to everyone involved. Working with freelancers may seem as though it frees you up from having to invest in that social capital, but you risk being left with a disconnected workforce that does exactly what they’re told and no more–like an army of robots that need to be carefully programmed. There are few forms of waste costlier than apathy.

It can be exciting to do the math on the benefits of breaking up your operations through gig work. When I was managing complex global logistics at the head of an international shipping company, I was thrilled at the ROI of my decision to split one job into two. But I was less successful as I tried to keep getting more and more granular–until what was once one full-time job was now handled by a bevy of freelancers filling three or four separate roles. The math worked when I broke one job up into two; it fell apart once one job had become four.

Specialization has its limits. Keep in mind that every addition to your workforce–even if they’re only part-time or around for just a while–means added communication, on-boarding, and management costs. Careful leaders watch for the point of diminishing returns, where the inefficiencies of managing too many people to do a single job outweigh the benefits.