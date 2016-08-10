When To Influence People, When To Inform Them, And How To Know The Difference

I once asked the head of a top ad agency what makes a good ad. “No idea,” he said. “I have creatives for that! My job is to manage the prima donnas.”

He was being sarcastic, of course, and downplaying his own expertise, but I could tell he had a lot of confidence in his team leaders’ creativity. And it wasn’t because they educated him on the finer points of great advertising. It was because they’d influenced him–to believe that they knew what makes a good ad.

It’s a crucial difference but one that many of us miss. In order to get your leaders to have confidence in your ideas and your career potential, you need to persuade them. Sharing information–informing your supervisors–is part of that process, but it isn’t the process itself. No matter how much you want them to understand the depth of your work, your knowledge, and your expertise, your leaders are not studying for a test. By shifting your focus from educating to influencing, you can build the credibility you need to get where you’re trying to go.

When you try to educate somebody about a particular subject, you implicitly assume that you have the power. You’re the one with ideas, knowledge, and information–that’s why you’re imparting it, after all. Everyone else is just hoping to soak in as much as they can.

And indeed, being able to explain things coherently to different audiences is a key leadership skill. But the art of persuasion demands relinquishing some of the power that educating people requires us to hang onto. When you focus on influencing others, you make them feel like they’re the ones with the power. You focus your ideas at the right level for your audience, in terms that are straightforward.

You want your listeners to see how smart they already are. Instead of explaining the numbers, tell them what the numbers mean. When your audience feels smart and capable, they’ll view you as smart and capable for having made the meaning and impact so clear.

We recently helped a CFO make this shift in the group-speaking program my company runs. She started out by simply pointing out financial numbers that her listeners could find on the sheets on front of them: “We started the year at $76.6 million. Right now, at July 31st, we’re at $77.2 million.” But with a little work, she was able to discuss these figures in in a way that drove home their impact to her audience: “By staying on plan with expenses the rest of the year, we will be within budget for 2015.” With this simple yet subtle shift, she moved from educating to influencing.