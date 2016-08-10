What You Can Learn From The Excuses You Tell Yourself

Traffic was horrendous. The system is rigged. They’re looking for someone with more experience. From everyday reasoning to detailed stories that pass blame, we’ve all heard our fair share of excuses. When we’re on the receiving end, it’s easy to spot someone’s motivations, but when we’re giving an excuse, our brains might be masking the truth.

“Making excuses is normal,” says Susan David, Harvard Medical School psychologist and author of Emotional Agility: Get Unstuck, Embrace Change, and Thrive in Work and Life. “It’s important that we have narratives that help us make sense of our lives and our worlds. The problem happens when your excuses take up too much airtime in your lives and stop you from following your heart and your values,” she observes, adding, “An excuse that lets you off the hook doesn’t serve you.”

If you feel stuck, it could be that an excuse you’re telling yourself is holding you back.

Knowing when you’re making an excuse will help you determine who’s in charge: the thinker or the thought, says David. “When the thinker is in charge, you’re coming from a wise place. You can answer the question, ‘Is this what I truly want to do?’” she says. “When the thought is in charge, it could be holding you back.”

To know the difference, look for these two red flags.

Your excuse sounds like an old story. “If you’ve told yourself something along those lines before, and it feels like you’re not objectively looking at the situation,” David says.

Your excuse is surrounded by emotions of anxiety, fear, or anger. “Emotions are difficult and an excuse gives you relief,” says David. “It allows you to put aside a move to discomfort. It keeps you safe, but it doesn’t allow you to grow or move toward value.”

When you identify your thoughts as excuses, David says there are three things you can do to progress.

One of the main reasons we create an excuse is because we don’t want to do something difficult. A company leader, for example, might need to give negative feedback to an employee. Because that’s a tough conversation, they might create an excuse that they’re too busy.

“It’s forming a mental rationalization,” says David. “Instead, you need to step back and notice the feeling of fear. Decide if the action you are choosing not to take will align with your values.”