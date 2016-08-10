Chernobyl’s Radioactive Wasteland Could Become The World’s Largest Solar Farm

Thirty years after the explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear plant spewed radioactive fallout over the surrounding area, it still isn’t a safe place to live, or grow food, or even log trees . And it won’t be any time soon, because some isotopes of plutonium last for more than 24,000 years. But the Ukrainian government hopes to put the massive area known as the exclusion zone, which is roughly the size of Rhode Island, to another use: a new solar farm.

The exclusion zone has a few advantages for solar energy. First, because the land can’t be used for anything else, it’s cheap. The electrical transmission equipment–normally expensive to install–is still in place from the former nuclear plant. Chernobyl is also near Kiev, a city with nearly 3 million people and the largest power demand in the Ukraine.

If it’s fully developed, the area could generate more than 1,000 megawatts of solar power, a quarter of the installed capacity at the nuclear plant. If it’s completed soon, it will also be the world’s largest solar farm.

The government is currently talking to investors to try to raise the $1.1 billion needed for the installation. A new law, which would allow new activity in the exclusion zone, passed its first reading in Parliament in June.

Some in the industry are skeptical of the plan; investors will need to be willing to risk sending construction workers to the site, and comfortable with the ongoing threats from Russia. Even more important: The site isn’t the sunniest in the country.

“Chernobyl is not the best place to build big solar farms, because it’s in the north of the country,” says Dmytro Lukomsky, chief operating officer of Rentechno, a solar installation company in the Ukraine. “There’s a difference of maybe up to 10% more generation in the south of Ukraine . . . there are a lot more attractive places in the south.”

Still, 20 miles north of Chernobyl, in Belarus, another solar plant–with 85,000 PV panels–is already under construction, and will be completed this summer. Velcom, a telecom company, invested more than $25 million in the project, and says it will cover about half of the company’s energy needs, and pay for itself in four or five years.