MLK Memorial Foundation Urges Americans To “Save the Dream” In New PSA

WHAT: Powerful two-minute PSA, “Save the Dream” set for release this week ahead of the 53rd anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King’s “I have a dream” speech on August 28.

WHO: The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Foundation, Bush/Renz

WHY WE CARE: In the midst of America’s most bitter and divisive presidential election campaign in living memory–perhaps ever–a reminder of Dr. King’s words could hardly be more relevant. The MLK Memorial Foundation thought so too and has created a call to Americans to never let MLK’s dream fade.

The film aims to tie MLK’s views to current political and social events and shows scenes from very recent news events such as, Black Lives Matter protests and the police officer shootings in Dallas. It is accompanied by the voices of President Obama, and Senators Cory Booker, John Lewis, and the late Barbara Jordan all delivering strong messages of love and unity. Donald Trump is in there too, leaving no doubt as to why this reminder is necessary and why freedoms cannot be taken for granted.

The film also asks people to sign a petition, calling on members of Congress to reject discrimination against American citizens based on race, religion, or sexual orientation.