See The Muppet’s Dr. Teeth & The Electric Mayhem Play Live With No Strings Attached

WHO: Some seriously technically skilled puppeteers from Jim Henson Creature Shop.

WHY WE CARE: In the hearts of millions, Animal has always held the hallowed status of second-most beloved Muppet. (Kermit is tough to beat.) Whether he was jamming with the awesomely named house band, Dr. Teeth & The Electric Mayhem, or scamming on Weezer, nothing beat that moment when Animal finally got to go blitzkrieg on a drum kit. Well, this past weekend, attendees of San Francisco’s Outside Lands festival got to see that happen live when Animal and the rest of The Electric Mayhem made their live debut. It’s a set laced with covers from the Beatles and Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeroes. Against a continually shifting background of animated imagery, the band rocks out for 25 minutes, interspersed with smile-making stage patter. Pro-tip: If you just want to skip ahead to the first time Animal fully wails on the skins, it’s 4:34 in.