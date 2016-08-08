With Mapbox Deal, IBM Watson Will Learn A Lot More About Where Things Are Happening

The catchphrase “artificial intelligence” may be ubiquitous, but it’s hard to find people who actually know how to use it. That discrepancy represents an opportunity for products like Watson Analytics, IBM’s point-and-click AI tool that lets non-experts analyze business data by asking questions in colloquial speech. In recent years, IBM has been building out the data sources that Watson Analytics can draw from—and is now adding granular mapping info through a deal with geodata provider Mapbox.

Watson Analytics is not the sexiest form of AI—pretty far from Ex Machina. But it’s attractive to people in fields like marketing, who can start with as little as a spreadsheet of sales figures and get artificial insights into how and where they might sell more product. (Single user accounts range from free to $80 per month.) Since announcing Watson Analytics in September 2014, IBM has been adding built-in data sources that customers can pair with their uploads. In March, 2015, it announced a deal with Twitter to let Watson Analytics users study online chatter. That same month, IBM also made a deal for detailed meteorological data from The Weather Company (owner of The Weather Channel and Weather Underground)—including moving its data to IBM’s cloud. A few months later, IBM purchased The Weather Company, a deal that closed in January 2016.

The deal adds more-detailed geodata to Watson Analytics

“For all these companies, the signal may not be in your own data,” says Marc Altshuller, IBM’s general manager of business analytics. “Most likely, the signal is in a combination of market data like what Mapbox has, plus your own internal data.”

Currently, Watson Analytics’ geodata stops at the county level; when Mapbox is integrated, it will go down to street addresses. (IBM hasn’t provided a time frame for the integration.) IBM expects this to open up opportunities for brick-and-mortar businesses to figure out how sales vary by store location, for instance, or the best site for a new store based on factors like traffic. Without street-level detail, “you may not see that it’s urban or rural that matters, whether it’s in a shopping mall or outside a shopping mall that matters,” says Altshuller. “Maybe it’s something related to traffic and time of that traffic.”

Other potential ways to use Mapbox data: analyzing national sales by geographic region, evaluating the success of junk mail campaigns, or projecting home values based on factors like crime and traffic. Maybe not exciting, but potentially lucrative. None of these are new applications in the business world, but IBM is offering the ability for non-techies to do this kind of analysis for a few bucks a month—and without needing much technical know-how. Natural language processing can return data on straightforward typed questions like: “What is the average income on the Upper East Side of New York City?”

The deal will also integrate Mapbox into another IBM product called Cognos Analytics, which is expected to happen by the end of the year. It’s a drag-and-drop interface to create reports or interactive “dashboards,” like a single screen that represents data in bar graphs, line graphs, and tables. IBM has a lot of competition here, with rivals such as Microsoft Power BI, Qlik, and Tableau.