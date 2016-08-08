In The New Clash Royale Ads, Queen’s Brian May Provides A Most Ridiculous Theme Song

WHO: The game was developed by Supercell, and the ads, by Barton F. Graf, are anchored by a theme song by Queen’s Brian May.

WHY WE CARE: If not for the unprecedented success of Pokemon Go, Clash Royale would be wearing the 2016 mobile game championship belt right now. But being in second place appears to have pushed Supercell to give it all they’ve got in developing a campaign for the successor to Clash of Clans–you don’t tap Dr. Brian May, astrophysicist and the guy who created the guitar solo in “Bohemian Rhapsody” and the riff for “We Will Rock You,” if you’re not serious about what you’re doing. (The fact that May, in addition to his rock and roll and scientific credentials also carries the title Commander of the Order of the British Empire just makes him an even more thematically on-point person for a game about epic armies battling it out.) The song May crafted is pure rock and roll fantasy epic cheese–Ronnie James Dio might be embarrassed of it–but it fits perfectly the tone of the rest of the campaign, in which a mustachioed weirdo in clear aviator glasses and a turtleneck declares that Clash Royale is “a most ridiculous duel, rolling that R-sound hard to let you know just how ridiculous it truly is. If the ads speak to you, it’s almost certain that Clash Royale will, too–what more can you hope for out of a campaign than that?