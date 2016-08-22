Three Surprising, Science-Backed Ways To Improve Your Decision Making

Most of us make bad decisions every day. We eat too much despite being full, we spend too much when we should be budgeting, we drive when we should walk, and we choose not to resign from jobs we hate.

There’s probably no way to avoid making poor choices altogether, but we might be able to make better ones a bit more often–even with some unexpected methods. Here’s a look at three scientific findings that suggest offbeat but potentially effective ways to improve your decision making.

Emotion is one of the biggest enemies of effective decision making. When we feel strong emotions, our choices tend to be overly influenced by what feels important right now, even if they wind up creating poorer outcomes over the longer term.

To see if they could reduce the impact of emotion when making decisions, researchers from the University of Toronto Scarborough investigated the impact of a simple trick: dimming the lights. Alison Jing Xu and her colleagues from the Rotman School of Management set up several experiments in which people had to rate their perceptions and decisions in relation to a variety of objects and people, ranging from the spiciness of chicken-wing sauce to the aggressiveness of a fictional character.

Those seated in a brightly lit room opted for spicier chicken-wing sauce than those sitting in a dimly lit room.

Participants’ emotional reactions to these things were significantly more intense while under bright lights than they were under dim lighting conditions. For example, those seated in a brightly lit room opted for spicier chicken-wing sauce than those sitting in a dimly lit room. Xu hypothesised that bright lights are associated with heat, and this perception of heat may trigger more intense emotions. When we’re making decisions under those lights, the intensity of our emotion increases.

So when you need to make a decision and don’t want to let your emotions lead you to make irrational choices, try dimming the lights. And on the flipside, if you sell a product that’s associated with emotional intensity (like engagement rings), turning up the lights may lead people to experience more intense emotions–and boost the likelihood of making a purchase.

When it comes to making choices about innovation, like deciding which idea to move forward with, you can’t afford to let cognitive biases–such as “status quo bias,” which leads us to prefer the way things currently are–get in the way of choosing wisely.