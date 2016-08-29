A New Kind Of Ethical Diamond Is Made, Not Mined

In one end of a facility in Silicon Valley goes electricity–lots of it. Out the other, comes an armored truck stashed with diamonds.

In the middle are 8,000°F plasma reactors and more than $100 million in investment to power a startup that is on a mission to make ethical, sustainable diamonds in California.

For its potential to “disrupt” the $80 billion global diamond mining industry, Diamond Foundry has gotten a lot of attention since it launched to the public in 2015, partly because Leonardo DiCaprio, the star of the movie Blood Diamonds, is an investor. But for now the company is still small, churning out 2,000-karats a month and selling out online within two weeks (average price $6,200). The company, founded by former solar industry entrepreneurs, is now negotiating to have its first products sold by a major high-end retailer and work with top designers.

“When we started, it wasn’t clear whether we could master the technology, and then it wasn’t clear whether people would buy it,” says cofounder Martin Roscheisen. “The technology turned out to be harder than we expected, and the market reaction has been easier.”

Lab-made diamonds aren’t new. Since the 1950’s, they’ve been used in industrial applications, but they always had impurities that kept them out of the jewelry sector until recently. Only in the last five years, a few companies achieved the holy grail: colorless diamonds that could not be distinguished from the real thing. A handful of labs around the world have launched, including Pure Grown Diamonds in Singapore, Scio Diamonds in South Carolina, and New Diamond Technology in Russia.

The founding team began working on Diamond Foundry’s technology in 2013, shortly after their California company Nanosolar, which pioneered thin-film solar technology and raised $400 million, went bankrupt due to a flood of low-cost Chinese solar cells.

To create a man-made diamond that is indistinguishable from what you’d find at Tiffany’s, the team starts with a thin slice of a natural, mined diamond and grows it, atom by atom, in a super-hot plasma reactor. Roscheisen says Diamond Foundry, with its advanced tooling, has reduced the time it takes to grow a diamond and has a unique ability to scale up its operations compared to other players. “If our tooling weren’t as productive, it would be hard to make money,” he says. (Energy ends up being its biggest ongoing expense and input, which makes locating in the U.S.–where power is relatively cheap–an advantage this time rather than a downside, he says.)